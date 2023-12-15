Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Jan. 8, it said on Friday, after cancelling its service to Israel on Oct. 9 amid the country's escalating war with Hamas.

The move will make the German airline one of the first international carriers to restart flights to Israel.

While the country did not close its airspace to civil flights after Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, many international airlines stopped flying to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and to Lebanon soon after the conflict began.

Flights to Beirut, which had also been suspended, were resumed on Friday by Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines and Eurowings, the airline added in a statement.

Flights to Israel will be available for booking starting on Monday, Dec. 18, Lufthansa said.

Air France-KLM, British Airways owner IAG , Ryanair and EasyJet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether they would also resume flying to Israel. (Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Sarah Marsh and Jan Harvey)