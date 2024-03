BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa on Thursday said it agreed with labour union Verdi to arbitrate the collective wage dispute after the latest round of negotiations over pay increases for the airline's ground staff failed to reach results.

"Both sides want to agree to arbitration," a spokesperson for the company said, meaning the union would not call for further strikes for the time being.

Ground staff walked off the job at major airports twice last month, which Lufthansa said had affected 100,000 passengers.

