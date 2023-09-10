NEW DELHI/ROM (dpa-AFX) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is putting pressure on the EU Commission for an early yes to Lufthansa 's entry into the hitherto state-owned airline Ita Airways. "It is strange that the EU Commission is blocking the solution to the Ita problem," the ultra-right-wing head of government said Sunday after the G20 summit of major industrialized and emerging economies in New Delhi.

Lufthansa plans to acquire 41 percent of Ita (formerly Alitalia) at a price of 325 million euros in a first step. The EU Commission must approve the agreement. The decision is the responsibility of Italian Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, who used to be prime minister himself. Gentiloni comes from the ranks of the social democratic PD, the political rival of Meloni's ultra-right Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party.

The agreement on the German airline's entry into the previous competitor had already been announced at the end of April. If approved by the competition authorities, a takeover would also be possible at a later date. Lufthansa could exercise an option for a further 49 percent from 2025. However, the Italian state also wants to retain a share beyond that date./cs/DP/he