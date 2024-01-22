COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The cabin crews employed by the airline Eurowings in Germany will receive more money. The trade union Verdi and the Lufthansa subsidiary have agreed on salary increases of between 10.8 and 14.4 percent for flight attendants over a period of 19 months. The increases will follow in two stages, the first of which will take effect retroactively from December 1, 2023.

As both sides announced on Monday, the collective agreement also provides for a one-off inflation adjustment bonus of 2,000 euros. In addition, the lowest-paid entry level has been removed and an additional level has been added at the top end of the salary scale. The agreement only applies to the German subsidiary of Eurowings and still requires the approval of Verdi members.

At another subsidiary, Lufthansa Cityline, Verdi's rival union Ufo has demanded 15 percent more money over a period of 18 months. A one-off payment of 3000 euros and the end of the second, lower pay scale are also among the demands submitted to the management. On Monday, Ufo collective bargaining representative Rachid Madmar justified these demands with wage restraint in recent years, among other things. This Tuesday will also see the second round of negotiations for the ground staff represented by Verdi at various Lufthansa companies./ceb/DP/jha