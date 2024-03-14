HAMBURG/BERLIN/KÖLN (dpa-AFX) - The wave of strikes at German airports shows no signs of abating. Due to warning strikes by aviation security personnel at five airports, tens of thousands of passengers will again be unable to travel as planned on Thursday, according to industry estimates. The warning strikes started last night at Berlin Airport, as confirmed by a Verdi spokesperson. Previously, according to Verdi, it was the turn of Hamburg, Stuttgart, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden and Koln airports. The Verdi union has called further warning strikes by aviation security staff for this Friday (March 15).

Due to the all-day strike by aviation security staff on Thursday, passengers will no longer be able to enter the security area. According to estimates by the airport association ADV, more than 580 flights are likely to be canceled and 90,000 travelers will have to reschedule.

On Friday, aviation security staff will then strike in Hanover, Dortmund, Weeze, Dresden and Leipzig and again in Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden. At Munich Airport, Verdi has also called on employees in personnel and goods control as well as cargo control to strike from 4.00 a.m. on Thursday until 6.00 a.m. on Friday. This mainly affects the cargo area.

Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt is not affected by the warning strikes by aviation security staff this Thursday and Friday. However, the two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin crew there and in Munich on Tuesday and Wednesday could still result in delays and flight cancellations./ben/mar/DP/zb