Older passengers more in focus: Airports must adapt

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Airports should adapt more to the needs of older travelers, according to an analysis. SITA, an IT service provider to the air transport industry, sees this as one of twelve megatrends that will occupy the industry over the next decade. "Older people more often need something like services, help with route planning, baggage and mobility at the airport," Sumesh Patel, who studies the trends and is responsible for the Asia-Pacific region at SITA, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "The good news is that older travelers today are very familiar with new technology and smartphones."

Patel cites three problem areas: long distances, long waits and finding their way to, say, the boarding gate. "That's where technology helps." If the airport knew as much as possible about passengers, their constitution and their preferences from the airline, targeted information could be pushed to their smartphones.

If the airport knew which passenger had difficulty walking or needed regular injections of medication, it could send those customers directly to their phones, for example, where the nearest first-aid room, a wheelchair-accessible restroom or the restaurant with the shortest approach route was. If the airline were to share this information with departure, transfer and arrival airports, passengers could be taken care of in this way throughout their journey. Trials of such applications are already underway, Patel said.

As society ages, the proportion of older passengers is growing. Many people are saving travel plans for after retirement. While companies have learned about and maintained virtual conferencing, such as via Zoom or Teams, during the pandemic and subsequently reduced on-duty travel, older travelers are on the move again. In 2021, 36 percent of passengers worldwide were over 56 years old, compared with 25 percent in 2019, SITA reported, citing the airline association IATA.

As for waiting, some things are already being done, such as offering check-in and printing of boarding passes at home, Patel said. At Singapore's Changi Airport, passengers can book a time slot for security checks to avoid long lines, he said. More and more airports have service providers who pick up suitcases from the baggage carousel and take them to the hotel or home, he said.

In Germany, the number of people aged 65 and older has risen from 12 million in 1991 to 18.4 million in 2021, according to the Federal Statistical Office. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of people over 60 worldwide will grow from around one billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050./oe/DP/he