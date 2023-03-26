Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:25 2023-03-24 pm EDT
9.367 EUR   -4.84%
09:16aWarning strike on Monday largely slows down public transport
DP
09:02aOlder passengers more in focus: Airports must adapt
DP
08:11aTechnical fault at Lufthansa - cancellations and delays
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Older passengers more in focus: Airports must adapt

03/26/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Airports should adapt more to the needs of older travelers, according to an analysis. SITA, an IT service provider to the air transport industry, sees this as one of twelve megatrends that will occupy the industry over the next decade. "Older people more often need something like services, help with route planning, baggage and mobility at the airport," Sumesh Patel, who studies the trends and is responsible for the Asia-Pacific region at SITA, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "The good news is that older travelers today are very familiar with new technology and smartphones."

Patel cites three problem areas: long distances, long waits and finding their way to, say, the boarding gate. "That's where technology helps." If the airport knew as much as possible about passengers, their constitution and their preferences from the airline, targeted information could be pushed to their smartphones.

If the airport knew which passenger had difficulty walking or needed regular injections of medication, it could send those customers directly to their phones, for example, where the nearest first-aid room, a wheelchair-accessible restroom or the restaurant with the shortest approach route was. If the airline were to share this information with departure, transfer and arrival airports, passengers could be taken care of in this way throughout their journey. Trials of such applications are already underway, Patel said.

As society ages, the proportion of older passengers is growing. Many people are saving travel plans for after retirement. While companies have learned about and maintained virtual conferencing, such as via Zoom or Teams, during the pandemic and subsequently reduced on-duty travel, older travelers are on the move again. In 2021, 36 percent of passengers worldwide were over 56 years old, compared with 25 percent in 2019, SITA reported, citing the airline association IATA.

As for waiting, some things are already being done, such as offering check-in and printing of boarding passes at home, Patel said. At Singapore's Changi Airport, passengers can book a time slot for security checks to avoid long lines, he said. More and more airports have service providers who pick up suitcases from the baggage carousel and take them to the hotel or home, he said.

In Germany, the number of people aged 65 and older has risen from 12 million in 1991 to 18.4 million in 2021, according to the Federal Statistical Office. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of people over 60 worldwide will grow from around one billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050./oe/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT AG -5.86% 42.23 Delayed Quote.10.99%
LUFTHANSA -4.84% 9.367 Delayed Quote.20.63%
All news about LUFTHANSA
09:16aWarning strike on Monday largely slows down public transport
DP
09:02aOlder passengers more in focus: Airports must adapt
DP
08:11aTechnical fault at Lufthansa - cancellations and delays
DP
03/24American Airlines to pause a route due to Boeing Dreamliner delays
RE
03/24Wissing in favor of more flexible regulations due to traffic strikes
DP
03/24Germany ahead of warning strike day: employers attac..
DP
03/24Hanover Airport corrects passenger forecast downward
DP
03/24Lufthansa and Fraport weak ahead of warning strikes - Exane study
DP
03/24Nationwide warning strike paralyzes Stuttgart Airport again
DP
03/24No regular flight operations at Stuttgart Airport on Monday
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 793 M 40 655 M 40 655 M
Net income 2023 1 379 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net Debt 2023 5 831 M 6 272 M 6 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 11 198 M 12 046 M 12 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,37 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA20.63%12 046
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 496
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.86%20 159
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%19 252
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15.64%17 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.48%16 072
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer