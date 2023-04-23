Operations at Hamburg Airport back to normal after warning strike

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - After a two-day warning strike by security screeners, operations at Hamburg Airport returned to full speed over the weekend. While on Saturday the aftermath of the warning strike still led to overcrowded terminals and heavily utilized flights, regular operations were expected to resume on Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for the airport.

Many travelers, especially vacation returnees at the end of the Easter vacations from Schleswig-Holstein, had to rebook their canceled flights on Saturday. Therefore, the airlines had organized about a dozen additional flights for Saturday. In total, about 35,000 arriving and departing passengers visited the airport on Saturday. As a result, there had been longer waiting times at the security checkpoint and individual delays to flights in the meantime. However, this is nothing unusual at all airports after such warning strike days.

The service union Verdi had called on the employees in the aviation security area to stop working for two days. Because passengers could not pass through the passenger checkpoint that was on strike, none of the planned departures and only a few arrivals could take place, according to the airport. This was compounded on Friday by the nationwide warning strike of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG), so travelers had few alternatives.

Each warning strike day cost the Hamburg Airport Group an average of just over half a million euros, the airport said.

## Correction

- In the headline and in the news item, it was corrected in several places

corrected that it was a warning strike (instead of: strike)./hae/DP/he