Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:09 2023-04-21 am EDT
9.741 EUR   -1.00%
08:18aOperations at NRW airports back to normal after warning strike
DP
08:08aOperations at Hamburg Airport back to normal after warning strike
DP
04/22Sale of Italy's MPS should help create several big banks, says Meloni
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Operations at Hamburg Airport back to normal after warning strike

04/23/2023 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - After a two-day warning strike by security screeners, operations at Hamburg Airport returned to full speed over the weekend. While on Saturday the aftermath of the warning strike still led to overcrowded terminals and heavily utilized flights, regular operations were expected to resume on Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for the airport.

Many travelers, especially vacation returnees at the end of the Easter vacations from Schleswig-Holstein, had to rebook their canceled flights on Saturday. Therefore, the airlines had organized about a dozen additional flights for Saturday. In total, about 35,000 arriving and departing passengers visited the airport on Saturday. As a result, there had been longer waiting times at the security checkpoint and individual delays to flights in the meantime. However, this is nothing unusual at all airports after such warning strike days.

The service union Verdi had called on the employees in the aviation security area to stop working for two days. Because passengers could not pass through the passenger checkpoint that was on strike, none of the planned departures and only a few arrivals could take place, according to the airport. This was compounded on Friday by the nationwide warning strike of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG), so travelers had few alternatives.

Each warning strike day cost the Hamburg Airport Group an average of just over half a million euros, the airport said.

## Correction

- In the headline and in the news item, it was corrected in several places

corrected that it was a warning strike (instead of: strike)./hae/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about LUFTHANSA
08:18aOperations at NRW airports back to normal after warning strike
DP
08:08aOperations at Hamburg Airport back to normal after warning strike
DP
04/22Sale of Italy's MPS should help create several big banks, says Meloni
RE
04/21Global markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, S..
MS
04/21Portugal's government in hot water as TAP airline scandal deepens
RE
04/20Eurowings CEO expects flight prices to rise, media report says
RE
04/20Pilots want to negotiate with a single voice at Lufthansa
DP
04/20Portugal Promises Transparency in TAP's Privatization Process
MT
04/19Portugal PM welcomes Lufthansa's interest in TAP, Scholz sees good fit
RE
04/19Standstill at the negotiating table - and on Friday on the railways
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 824 M 41 523 M 41 523 M
Net income 2023 1 465 M 1 609 M 1 609 M
Net Debt 2023 5 763 M 6 327 M 6 327 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,15x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 11 645 M 12 784 M 12 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Average target price 11,92 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA25.45%12 784
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.97%28 307
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.47%22 345
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.32%22 197
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.29%18 513
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.65%18 273
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer