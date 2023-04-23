Operations at NRW airports back to normal after warning strike

DÜSSELDORF/KÖLN (dpa-AFX) - After a two-day warning strike by security personnel, operations at Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports have resumed. The online portals of both airports showed largely normal operations for departures and arrivals on Saturday morning.

In Cologne/Bonn, however, 38 of a total of 198 passenger flights planned for this Saturday had been canceled or diverted by the airlines in advance as a result of the warning strike. In addition, flights had been rescheduled for departure times after the walkout, according to the airport. When regular flight operations resume, there may therefore still be disruptions and waiting times. On Friday, 173 of 211 originally planned passenger flights had been canceled here.

At North Rhine-Westphalia's largest airport in Düsseldorf, about half of the planned takeoffs and landings were canceled as a result of the warning strike, according to a spokesman. Here, too, some flights had been diverted to other airports. With the warning strike of the employees of private security companies, the trade union Verdi wanted to increase the pressure on the employers to raise the surcharges for night and Sunday services as soon as possible./beg/DP/he