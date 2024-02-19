FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After the strike is before the next warning strike at Lufthansa: The three-day pilots' strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover ends this Monday at midnight (11.59 p.m.). On Tuesday morning, however, Lufthansa ground staff at the Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Koln-Bonn and Stuttgart locations are to stop work.

According to Lufthansa, the warning strike planned by the Verdi union until Wednesday morning will affect more than 100,000 travelers. Once again, hundreds of flights will be canceled. According to Lufthansa, the renewed strike by ground staff in the cargo and technical areas will begin on Monday evening (20:00). Just over a week and a half ago, Verdi called on ground staff to go on a 27-hour warning strike - as a result, 900 flights were canceled. That was around 90 percent of all flights.

The pilots' strike by Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) at the vacation airline Discover led to flight cancellations in Frankfurt and Munich at the weekend. The company hopes to be able to offer two thirds of all flights again this Monday. In the case of canceled flights, the group either wanted to use jets from other group companies or rebook the affected passengers.

The VC union has also called on pilots from the parent company Lufthansa to take part in a solidarity strike for their Discover colleagues on Monday morning. Only Boeing 787 aircraft, of which Lufthansa currently only owns five, will be on strike for a period of four hours. According to the airline, four departures are potentially affected during the planned strike period. However, the airline is confident that these departures will take place as planned. Other aircraft types are not affected.

Discover, a comparatively small vacation airline with 24 Airbus jets and around 420 pilots, operates exclusively from Frankfurt and Munich and is primarily intended to compete with Condor in the tourist business. VC wants to force a first collective agreement at the airline, which was founded in summer 2021. According to Discover, it is already paying higher salaries to pilots, but this has been agreed with the works council and not with the union. The new salaries correspond exactly to VC's demands, as both sides have confirmed. However, the union intends to continue the industrial action.

The background to the warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff is the Group-wide collective pay negotiations for the approximately 25,000 employees on the ground according to Verdi - including those at Deutsche Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services, Lufthansa Engineering and Operational Services and other Group companies. Lufthansa is talking about around 20,000 employees. The collective bargaining negotiations are to continue this Wednesday./ceb/DP/zb