FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Passengers of the Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines must be prepared for cancellations and delays up to and including Monday evening. Due to a pilots' strike, a number of flights will be canceled on Monday, as was the case on Sunday, according to the online departure board at Frankfurt Airport - for example flights to the Canary Islands or the USA. The Discover flights planned from Munich were to be operated by Lufthansa.

According to Discover Airlines, 90 percent of the planned short and medium-haul flights were expected to take place from Frankfurt during the two-day strike. Around 30 percent of long-haul flights were to be operated. A total of 27 departures are planned from Frankfurt during the strike window. Passengers should check their flight status as regularly as possible.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had called on the pilots to lay down their work for 48 hours. VC is fighting for a first collective agreement at the airline, which was founded two and a half years ago and operates a total of 24 aircraft. The union considers the negotiations with the employer to have failed for the time being./swe/DP/he