FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The next strike is on the agenda for the Lufthansa Group. Passengers of the vacation flight subsidiary Discover Airlines must be prepared for cancellations and delays this Sunday and Monday. The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called on pilots to strike for two whole days. This is already the third strike after a five-hour warning strike shortly before Christmas and a regular strike lasting a whole day on Friday last week, after the pilots voted in favor of strike action in a corresponding ballot.

The union is fighting for a first collective agreement at the airline, which was founded two and a half years ago and operates in Frankfurt and Munich. It informed its members on Friday that the management had not presented an improved offer in renewed talks. The company is still sticking to the precondition of concluding a so-called social partnership charter before reaching a collective agreement. In the view of VC, this is intended to massively restrict the right to strike.

Union sees negotiations as a failure

"The negotiations have therefore failed and cannot be continued under the unacceptable conditions demanded by the employer," the VC bargaining committee informed the employees. The management's approach was surprising, as the Swiss vacation airline Edelweiss is covered by a solid collective labor agreement. The renewed strike notice is being used as a last resort in view of the lack of progress in the negotiations.

The January strike had led to a number of flight cancellations at the airline, which operates a total of 24 aircraft and flies short-haul routes on behalf of its parent company Lufthansa in Munich, among others. Lufthansa had taken over these flights itself for the day of the strike. VC and the cabin union Ufo, which was also involved, expressed their satisfaction after the industrial action. The participation of the cockpit and cabin crews had been overwhelming; a number of flights had either not been operated as planned or not at all.

The Lufthansa Group's vacation airline was initially launched in the coronavirus summer of 2021 under the name "Eurowings Discover" and later renamed "Discover Airlines". It is intended to be more cost-effective than the Lufthansa core brand and compete with vacation airlines such as Condor.

Lufthansa in negotiations with various groups

Lufthansa is currently negotiating working conditions and pay with several groups of employees in different Group companies. At Discover, there are conflicts with the pilots and cabin crew. At the parent company Lufthansa, the flight attendants and ground staff have already threatened warning strikes. In addition, industrial action at service providers, such as recently at security checkpoints and ground handling services, is restricting air traffic./ceb/DP/he