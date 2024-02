FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German pilots' union VC has called on its members to strike for 48 hours at Lufthansa Group's leisure airline Discover on Sunday and Monday, the latest industrial action that it hopes will improve pay and working conditions.

Strikes will be held from Feb. 4 at 0001 CET (2301 GMT) until Feb. 5 at 2359 CET (2259 GMT), the VC said late on Friday, adding Lufthansa had not provided a suitable offer.

It marks the third time in less than two months at Discover, where pilots are pushing for a collective labour agreement for approximately 400 staff.

The last walkout at Discover took place on Jan. 26.

