FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union has joined forces within the Lufthansa Group. On Tuesday, a unified collective bargaining commission for the Lufthansa Group was constituted, as the VC announced in Frankfurt. This had become necessary to counteract the structural imbalance that was emerging with the establishment of more and more new airline subsidiaries.

Up to now, almost every airline has had its own commission to negotiate. In addition to Lufthansa Passenger and Cargo, these are Lufthansa Cityline, Eurowings and Eurowings Discover. Lufthansa is currently pushing ahead with "Cityline 2," which could take over routes previously flown by Lufthansa's core company. Negotiations on pay conditions are pending and, as things stand, will have to be conducted with the new Group pay commission. It consists of 18 members with Lufthansa captain Andreas Pinheiro as elected spokesman.

In the past, the VC had accused the Lufthansa Group of trying to circumvent the collective bargaining conditions of existing airlines by setting up new flight operations. Internally, the staffing of new aircraft was then allocated according to cost criteria. Uniform collective bargaining agreements are not likely to exist for the time being, if only because of the large differences in earnings for pilots in the Lufthansa Group, but they are the VC's long-term goal. The union is only allowed to conclude collective agreements for cockpit personnel employed in Germany./ceb/DP/men