FRANKFURT/HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - There is a glimmer of hope for strike-stricken passengers in Germany. After five rounds without agreement, arbitration is now expected to bring a solution to the deadlocked wage dispute among Lufthansa ground staff. At the same time, aviation security staff continued their warning strikes at several German airports on Friday. According to estimates by the airport association ADV, a total of 662 flights were canceled due to the two-day strikes by security staff, affecting more than 100,000 passengers.

In the wage dispute for the approximately 25,000 Lufthansa employees on the ground, the trade union Verdi and the airline are aiming for an arbitration procedure as quickly as possible. Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky considers an agreement in the targeted arbitration by Holy Saturday (March 30) at the latest to be "very realistic. I believe both sides want to avoid a strike at Easter." A peace obligation is to apply during the arbitration process.

Strikes on Easter Sunday possible if talks fail

However, if no agreement is reached, a strike is possible on Easter Sunday, the Verdi negotiator confirmed. The union intends to begin preparations for a ballot next week, which should be completed by Good Friday. Parallel to the talks on an arbitration agreement as a prerequisite for the process, the search for arbitrators is currently underway. Verdi wants each side to appoint its own mediator.

Lufthansa Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Niggemann also emphasized his willingness to reach an agreement. They had come closer to a solution, but it had not yet been enough to reach a conclusion, said Niggemann on Thursday after the fifth round of negotiations. "Together, we now want to clarify the outstanding points with the help of arbitration in order to reach an agreement."

Verdi is demanding 12.5 percent more pay for Lufthansa ground staff for a term of twelve months, while the company has so far offered 10 percent for a term of 28 months. An inflation compensation bonus of 3000 euros is comparatively uncontroversial. Last week, hundreds of Lufthansa flights were canceled due to a warning strike organized by Verdi in this area.

Restrictions in air traffic due to warning strikes

Due to further warning strikes by aviation security staff, there were also restrictions for passengers in Germany on Friday. Members of the Verdi union called warning strikes at Hanover, Dortmund, Weeze, Dresden, Leipzig and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports. The first employees went on strike in Hanover late on Thursday evening. With the warning strikes, Verdi wants to increase the pressure on the employers before the next round of negotiations on March 20.

Warning strikes by security staff at five German airports had already brought operations to a virtual standstill on Thursday. Airports in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden and Koln/Bonn were affected. As a rule, all departures were canceled because passengers and goods could no longer pass through security checks. There were also numerous cancellations of landings.

The collective bargaining is about the wages and working conditions of around 25,000 employees of private security service providers. They check passengers, staff and baggage at the entrances to the security area on behalf of the Federal Police. There have been five rounds of negotiations in the wage dispute so far.

Criticism of the extent of industrial action in air traffic

The employers criticized the extent of the current industrial action in the air transport sector as inappropriate and pointed to the millions in economic damage. Unlike in the automotive or textile industries, for example, the loss of income could not be compensated for in extra shifts, the Federal Association of the German Air Transport Industry announced on Friday. "A canceled flight remains a lost flight." The unions were weakening the material basis of the companies and their employees, criticized Managing Director Matthias von Randow./mar/DP/ngu