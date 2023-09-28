LISBON (dpa-AFX) - The Portuguese government on Thursday approved the long-awaited privatization of state-owned airline TAP. At least 51 percent of the country's largest airline should be sold, Finance Minister Fernando Medina said after a cabinet meeting in Lisbon, state news agency Lusa reported. Five percent would be reserved for employees, he added. The search is on for a major investor in the aviation sector, the minister stressed.

In the past, there had been repeated speculation that Lufthansa was also interested in TAP. The newspaper "Público" reported on Thursday of at least three possible interested parties: In addition to Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and the aviation group IAG, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia.

Last week, head of government António Costa had indicated in parliament that TAP's entire capital could be put into private hands. Medina stressed that the TAP privatization would not "simply" be awarded to the company that offered the most money, but to the one that best served the country and the national economy. Lisbon as a hub for air traffic, especially to South America, must be preserved, he said.

TAP had been partially privatized before. In 2016, however, the state had increased its share back to 50 percent and, during the Corona pandemic of 2020, took over the line entirely. Founded in 1945, TAP has about 6600 employees and about 100 machines./ro/DP/he