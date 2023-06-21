Portugal says keeping Lisbon hub is key in TAP airline sale, not price

LISBON, June 21 (Reuters) - Keeping Lisbon's airport hub
and safeguarding TAP's strategic role for Portugal will be key
conditions of the airline's upcoming privatisation, more than
the sale price, the government said on Wednesday.
Portugal wants to keep a strategic stake in TAP and will not
offer all its capital in the privatisation, which could be
launched as early as July after two independent advisers
establish the airline's value.
Infrastructure minister Joao Galamba said Portugal "will not
give up keeping the Lisbon hub, safeguarding the company's
strategic value, which is its Portuguese identity and,
hopefully, the increase of its contribution to the economy."
"These are the core goals that will guide the
privatisation," Galamba told a parliamentary committee.
He said that "once these core goals are guaranteed, the
government will seek to maximize revenue from the sale, but
maximizing revenue in itself is not the central objective."
TAP is crucial for Portugal mainly because, through the
Lisbon hub, it flies in the bulk of air travellers to the
country, supporting the current tourism boom, the government has
repeatedly said.
Additionally, the airline buys more than 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) worth of goods and services annually from around
1,200 Portuguese companies.
At least three major global carriers, Lufthansa,
Air France-KLM and British Airways-owner International
Consolidated Airlines Group, have shown an interest.
Lufthansa said last month it was taking a 41% stake in
Italian carrier ITA Airways in the latest major consolidation in
the aviation sector in Europe.
Galamba said the privatisation would be drawn up "with a
view to maximizing competition" between bidders, adding that
TAP, which secured a Brussels-approved 3.2 billion euro bailout
during the pandemic, was "a sustainable and viable company".
TAP's first-quarter net loss more than halved to 57.4
million euros as passenger numbers surpassed pre-pandemic
levels.
