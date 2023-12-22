ROME (dpa-AFX) - According to Italy, the EU Commission wants to take longer to examine Lufthansa 's planned takeover of the Italian airline Ita Airways. This was announced by Italy's Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Friday before parliament in Rome. The Commission in Brussels had announced that it would begin with the so-called phase two. This means "further months of deepening", said Giorgetti. "The fact that we are losing more time is not a good thing."

Lufthansa wants to take over 41 percent of Ita (formerly Alitalia) for a price of 325 million euros in a first step. The EU Commission must approve the agreement. The agreement on the acquisition of the former competitor had already been announced at the end of April. If approved by the competition authorities, a takeover would also be possible at a later date. From 2025, Lufthansa could exercise an option for a further 49 percent. However, the Italian state also wants to retain a stake beyond that./cs/DP/stw