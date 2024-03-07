DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The security check at Düsseldorf Airport has been on strike unannounced since Thursday morning. This was announced by the airport and the trade union Verdi. All passengers who had planned a flight from Düsseldorf on Thursday were asked to check their flight status with the airlines or tour operators before their arrival, according to Düsseldorf Airport.

Unlike at Frankfurt and Hamburg airports, where Verdi is also striking at security checks, the action in Düsseldorf had not been announced by the union. This was to prevent the airport and its partners from being able to prepare for the strike. Passengers must expect delays and flight cancellations. Added to this is the strike announced by Verdi for Lufthansa ground staff. Around 320 take-offs and landings are planned for Thursday in Düsseldorf.

Verdi announced that the strike was intended to signal to the employers that the current offer must be improved. The union expects disruptions to operations./cd/DP/stk