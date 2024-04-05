FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The collective bargaining parties and an arbitrator are looking for solutions to two different wage disputes in the air transport sector that have already led to strikes this year. On Friday, negotiations brought a solution for Lufthansa cabin crew closer. The company and the Ufo union continued the round of negotiations that had begun the day before at an undisclosed location in the Rhine-Main region.

Not far away, arbitration also began for around 25,000 employees of private aviation security service providers who check passengers, baggage, freight and staff at airports outside Bavaria on behalf of the Federal Police. Under the guidance of former Bremen State Councillor for Finance Hans-Henning Lühr (SPD), the trade union Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) are seeking a solution to their deadlocked negotiations.

The parties have initially set a deadline of midnight on Sunday for the talks. Verdi has undertaken not to call for any further work stoppages until the end of the arbitration process.

According to the union, even after six rounds of negotiations, all details of a collective agreement are still unresolved. The main sticking point still appears to be overtime bonuses, which Verdi is demanding "from the first hour of overtime". According to the BDLS negotiator Frank Haindl, the companies have made concessions to the employees on the issue of overtime bonuses starting earlier.

According to the employers, they have recently offered a three-stage increase in hourly wages of 3.25 euros over a period of 24 months. Verdi had demanded an hourly wage increase of 2.80 euros, but for a term of 12 months. The expected recommendation by arbitrator Lühr is not binding for either side. The parties have agreed not to disclose any interim results.

At Lufthansa, the Ufo union is demanding 15 percent more pay for the approximately 18,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa as well as for their 1,000 colleagues at the regional subsidiary Cityline for a contract term of 18 months. The union also wants to achieve an inflation adjustment bonus of 3,000 euros as well as higher bonuses. However, negotiations are currently only taking place for employees at the main airline.

Ufo last brought Lufthansa's flight operations to a standstill with a strike on March 12. The cabin crew union refrained from another strike over Easter. On Thursday, Ufo also reported progress at the Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines, which had previously been without a collective bargaining agreement. The dispute over Discover had also put a strain on negotiations at the Lufthansa parent company.

Last week, the wage dispute among Lufthansa ground staff had already been settled by arbitration. The approximately 25,000 employees are to receive an average salary increase of 12.5 percent within 24 months in addition to the inflation adjustment bonus./ceb/DP/jha