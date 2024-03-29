VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The strike by cabin crew at the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines (AUA) has come to an end. The company announced on Friday that operations are now being resumed after hundreds of stoppages since Maundy Thursday. The dispute has not yet been resolved. The workforce wants to discuss further measures at the beginning of April. The trade union vida wants the AUA workforce to earn as much as the employees of the Lufthansa Group.

The airline had canceled a total of 400 flights for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, mainly at Vienna Airport. This affected 50,000 passengers.

AUA has offered cabin staff salary increases of up to 18 percent and cockpit staff up to 28 percent. The union is demanding more in order to close the pay gap with Lufthansa, which it says is 40 percent./oe/DP/he