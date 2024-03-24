BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A strike announced for Wednesday by the pilots of Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines with repercussions for Germany has been averted. A renegotiation between the unions and the airline had led to an agreement, a Brussels Airlines spokeswoman said on Sunday. The pilots had originally planned a four-day strike - from March 27 to 30.

The Belgian news agency Belga reported that the agreement focused on an improvement in gross pay. The pilots will be informed of the details in the coming days.

The pilots had already gone on strike for a day in mid-January - according to the union, because the airline did not want to adjust non-tariff bonuses to inflation as demanded. The airline had to cancel numerous flights, including connections to Germany. It offers flights to and from Hamburg, Berlin and Munich, among others./svv/DP/nas