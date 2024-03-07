DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Due to the simultaneous strikes by the train drivers' union GDL and Lufthansa ground staff, travelers in North Rhine-Westphalia will experience considerable disruptions from Wednesday evening. Deutsche Bahn has set up an emergency timetable. From Thursday morning (2 a.m.), many trains and suburban trains in NRW will be canceled or will only run at reduced intervals. The strike will end at midday on Friday, but according to Deutsche Bahn there may still be restrictions for the rest of the day.

Other railroad companies such as National Express, Eurobahn and RheinRuhrBahn are not directly affected by the strike. Trains are scheduled to run as planned, but there may be some impact, for example due to a lack of staff in individual signal boxes. Deutsche Bahn is asking all travelers to find out whether their connection is available before setting off. This is already the fifth round of industrial action in the wage dispute in passenger transport. It has been running since the beginning of November. The main point of contention is the union's demand for a reduction in weekly working hours from 38 to 35 hours for shift workers without financial losses.

There are also disputes in air traffic. The Verdi union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to go on warning strikes. As a result, almost all Lufthansa connections at Düsseldorf and Koln/Bonn airports have been canceled. In total, around 100 departures and arrivals will be canceled between Wednesday and Friday evening. Passengers of other airlines are not expected to be affected. However, passengers are advised to check the current status of their flight with their airline or tour operator before traveling. In the wage dispute with Lufthansa, Verdi had demanded 12.5 percent more pay and an inflation compensation bonus for one year. This is already the third strike in the current wage dispute.