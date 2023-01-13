Study: Travel plans threaten to fail more often due to money in 2023

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - In view of inflation, Germans' travel plans are threatening to fail more often this year due to a lack of budget, according to a study. Around one in four respondents in the analysis by the Forschungsgemeinschaft Urlaub und Reisen (FUR) said that a vacation trip in 2023 was more likely to be financially impossible. For 2022, only about one in eight had said that. The study was presented on Friday before the opening of the Stuttgart travel fair CMT.

There is a small part at the lower end of society for which travel will not be possible, said study author Martin Lohmann. "For tourism, it's not a big problem because these people also traveled less before. But socially, it's concerning."

According to the survey, 80 percent of people with a net household income of more than 4000 euros are planning to take a vacation for sure in 2023. Where less than 2000 euros per month end up in the household coffers, it is only 47 percent.