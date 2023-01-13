Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05:03 2023-01-13 am EST
8.812 EUR   +3.10%
01/12Germany's DAX Closes in the Green Amid Hopes of US Rate Hikes Slowdown
MT
01/12ITA Airways investigates ground collision at New York's JFK airport
RE
01/12FAA says operations back to normal, no unusual delays
RE
Study: Travel plans threaten to fail more often due to money in 2023

01/13/2023 | 04:07am EST
STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - In view of inflation, Germans' travel plans are threatening to fail more often this year due to a lack of budget, according to a study. Around one in four respondents in the analysis by the Forschungsgemeinschaft Urlaub und Reisen (FUR) said that a vacation trip in 2023 was more likely to be financially impossible. For 2022, only about one in eight had said that. The study was presented on Friday before the opening of the Stuttgart travel fair CMT.

There is a small part at the lower end of society for which travel will not be possible, said study author Martin Lohmann. "For tourism, it's not a big problem because these people also traveled less before. But socially, it's concerning."

According to the survey, 80 percent of people with a net household income of more than 4000 euros are planning to take a vacation for sure in 2023. Where less than 2000 euros per month end up in the household coffers, it is only 47 percent./dhu/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUFTHANSA 2.97% 8.798 Delayed Quote.10.07%
TUI AG 2.23% 1.9275 Delayed Quote.24.18%
Financials
Sales 2022 32 869 M 35 553 M 35 553 M
Net income 2022 755 M 817 M 817 M
Net Debt 2022 7 060 M 7 636 M 7 636 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 218 M 11 052 M 11 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
