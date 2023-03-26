Technical fault at Lufthansa - cancellations and delays

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - One day before the big warning strike day also in air traffic, Lufthansa has had to deal with technical problems. Germany's largest airline spoke of technical disruptions at external IT service providers that affected check-in at the counter as well as boarding at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt on Sunday morning. There were delays or flight cancellations, a company spokeswoman said Sunday in response to a request. Passengers had been offered other connections as well as rebooking on the train.

Around noon, the problems at Frankfurt Airport were resolved, according to the company. Meanwhile, check-in via the Lufthansa website and at check-in machines at airports continued to be affected. Lufthansa advised travelers to check in via mobile browsers, for example on smartphones or tablets, or via the airline's app. In addition, travelers should check the status of their flight on the Internet or via the app.

Lufthansa passengers already had to prepare for some cancellations from Sunday due to the large-scale nationwide warning strike in public transport, to which Verdi and the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) had called. At Munich Airport there were already on the day - apart from humanitarian flights - no Lufthansa flights. In Frankfurt, there will be no regular passenger traffic on Monday, according to the operator Fraport.

Technically caused delays and cancellations for passengers with flight connections via Frankfurt had already occurred on February 15. At that time, the reason was a cable damage on a Frankfurt S-Bahn line, which had led to a breakdown of the computer systems at Lufthansa./chs/DP/he