  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:25 2023-03-24 pm EDT
9.367 EUR   -4.84%
08:11aTechnical fault at Lufthansa - cancellations and delays
DP
03/24American Airlines to pause a route due to Boeing Dreamliner delays
RE
03/24Wissing in favor of more flexible regulations due to traffic strikes
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technical fault at Lufthansa - cancellations and delays

03/26/2023 | 08:11am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - One day before the big warning strike day also in air traffic, Lufthansa has had to deal with technical problems. Germany's largest airline spoke of technical disruptions at external IT service providers that affected check-in at the counter as well as boarding at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt on Sunday morning. There were delays or flight cancellations, a company spokeswoman said Sunday in response to a request. Passengers had been offered other connections as well as rebooking on the train.

Around noon, the problems at Frankfurt Airport were resolved, according to the company. Meanwhile, check-in via the Lufthansa website and at check-in machines at airports continued to be affected. Lufthansa advised travelers to check in via mobile browsers, for example on smartphones or tablets, or via the airline's app. In addition, travelers should check the status of their flight on the Internet or via the app.

Lufthansa passengers already had to prepare for some cancellations from Sunday due to the large-scale nationwide warning strike in public transport, to which Verdi and the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) had called. At Munich Airport there were already on the day - apart from humanitarian flights - no Lufthansa flights. In Frankfurt, there will be no regular passenger traffic on Monday, according to the operator Fraport.

Technically caused delays and cancellations for passengers with flight connections via Frankfurt had already occurred on February 15. At that time, the reason was a cable damage on a Frankfurt S-Bahn line, which had led to a breakdown of the computer systems at Lufthansa./chs/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT AG -5.86% 42.23 Delayed Quote.10.99%
LUFTHANSA -4.84% 9.367 Delayed Quote.20.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 37 793 M 40 655 M 40 655 M
Net income 2023 1 379 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net Debt 2023 5 831 M 6 272 M 6 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 11 198 M 12 046 M 12 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,37 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA20.63%12 046
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 496
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.86%20 159
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%19 252
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15.64%17 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.48%16 072
