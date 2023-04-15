Advanced search
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
2023-04-14
9.510 EUR   -0.46%
Tight training program for Lufthansa A380 crews

04/15/2023
FRANKFURT/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa crews still have to complete a comprehensive training program before the new scheduled takeoff of the giant Airbus A380. For this purpose, in addition to Leipzig-Halle, other airports in Germany will be approached in the coming weeks for take-off and landing maneuvers with the world's largest passenger aircraft, as the company announced in Frankfurt. However, passengers will not be able to be on board.

Lufthansa had already withdrawn the four-engine A380 from its fleet for efficiency reasons before the Corona slump. Because the delivery of new aircraft has been delayed and demand for long-haul flights has picked up at the same time, some of the 14 decommissioned giant jets are now being reactivated.

Last Wednesday, pilots at Leipzig-Halle Airport landed an A380 twelve times for training purposes and immediately took off again, as a spokeswoman reported. After these "touch and go" maneuvers, Lufthansa's only operational A380 to date was taken to its base in Munich. Three more aircraft of the 509-seat type are to be reactivated up to and including September.

From the long-term parking facility in Teruel, Spain, they will first be flown to the maintenance site in Frankfurt, then to Manila for a general overhaul and finally to Munich via Frankfurt. Lufthansa plans to return six A380s to the manufacturer Airbus by November as agreed.

According to the schedule known so far, further exercises are planned at Leipzig-Halle on April 18, 22 and 28. In May, rounds are to be added at other airports, which Lufthansa plans to announce at short notice. Extensive ground training will also take place in Munich. Lufthansa needs around 20 pilots and flight attendants with valid licenses for each A380.

On a normal scheduled flight, two people in the cockpit and 21 in the cabin make up the crew. Scheduled operations are scheduled to resume on June 1 on the Munich-Boston route. An A380 service to New York is then also on the schedule from July 4. There will be no significantly shorter routes with the A380, as is currently the case with a Boeing 747 jumbo to Mallorca./ceb/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.29% 126.28 Real-time Quote.13.75%
BOEING -5.56% 201.71 Delayed Quote.5.89%
LUFTHANSA -0.46% 9.51 Delayed Quote.22.47%
