HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Two burst tires on a Eurowings plane have triggered a major operation at Hamburg Airport. The tires burst on Sunday afternoon when the plane landed, a police spokesman said. There were 168 people on the plane at the time - no one was injured. Details such as the cause of the burst tires remained unclear at first. The plane came to a halt on the tarmac. According to the police spokesman, the passengers were taken to the airport terminal./xil/DP/he