FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The next Verdi warning strike at Lufthansa will again affect passengers. On Monday, the union called on all ground staff to strike on Thursday and Friday of this week. It is to begin at 4.00 a.m. on Thursday and end at 7.10 a.m. on Saturday in passenger-related areas. There have already been two waves of warning strikes in the ongoing wage dispute for around 25,000 ground staff, each of which paralyzed passenger traffic for around a day.

Last week, Verdi staged strikes in Lufthansa's technical and cargo handling departments in order to force the company to make an improved offer. So far, the next round of talks has been scheduled for March 13 and 14. Verdi is only prepared to hold talks earlier if an improved offer is made.

According to Verdi, employees who control the loading of aircraft or are responsible for handling freight at Lufthansa Cargo went on strike on Saturday. According to a Lufthansa spokeswoman, there were, for example, stops in the acceptance of special cargo due to the warning strike. They are now trying to clear the backlog as quickly as possible.

Lufthansa had expressed its displeasure at the continued warning strikes and criticized in particular Verdi's preconditions for returning to the negotiating table. The company therefore questioned the wage negotiations as a whole.

Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky regretted the impact on passengers in a statement: "Over the past few days, we have deliberately left out passenger traffic with our strikes. However, by ignoring our request to negotiate, Lufthansa is conveying to us that it will only move when the pressure increases further. Passengers urgently need solutions and reliability. The employees and we are ready to provide this with a serious offer."

Verdi had demanded 12.5 percent more pay and an inflation compensation bonus for a one-year term. Lufthansa has so far offered 10 percent higher salaries for 28 months./ceb/DP/stw