MÖRFELDEN-WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa and its passengers cannot rest. The cabin crew union Ufo has called on around 19,000 Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline flight attendants to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 12/13). All departures from Frankfurt on Tuesday and all departures from Munich on Wednesday will be on strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., as Ufo announced on Saturday evening. The flight attendants of the core company and the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline had previously voted in favor of the strike in separate ballots with more than 96 percent each.

Last week, ground staff organized by Verdi brought Lufthansa's passenger traffic to a standstill in large parts with what is now the fifth wave of warning strikes. The final effects of the strike, which lasted more than two days, could still be felt on Saturday morning with some flight cancellations and delays.

Ufo emphasized that the company had only announced one of the best results in its history on Thursday. "The cabin crew must now also share in this success and the concessions made during the coronavirus crisis must be adequately compensated," said Joachim Vázquez Bürger, Chairman of the Ufo Executive Board.

For the approximately 18,000 cabin crew at Lufthansa and the almost 1,000 Cityline employees, Ufo is essentially demanding 15 percent more money with a contract term of 18 months. The union also wants an inflation adjustment bonus of 3,000 euros and higher bonuses. In the separate wage negotiations, the union had rejected the respective offers as insufficient.

Founded in 1992, the Independent Flight Attendants' Organization (Ufo) is a sectoral union that exclusively represents flight attendants, primarily at Condor and within the Lufthansa Group. In individual flight operations, it competes fiercely with the DGB trade union Verdi, which also wants to organize flying personnel. Coordinated cooperation between the two rival unions is unlikely.

In the post-coronavirus year 2022, Ufo was the only union in the Lufthansa Group to refrain from taking industrial action. In the collective bargaining agreement, the lower wage groups in particular were raised, while the inflation compensation bonus was postponed to the current collective bargaining round./ceb/hgo/DP/stw