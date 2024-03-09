MÖRFELDEN-WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - The cabin crew union Ufo has called on the approximately 19,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. All departures from Frankfurt on Tuesday and all departures from Munich on Wednesday will be on strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., as Ufo announced on Saturday evening./ceb/DP/stw