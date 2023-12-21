FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union (VC) is threatening a warning strike at the Lufthansa subsidiary"Discover Airlines". The reason is faltering negotiations on a collective agreement, VC announced in Frankfurt on Thursday. The union sees itself forced to "emphasize the demands for real and reliable negotiations with a warning strike", it said. A warning strike could take place at short notice, even before Christmas. A specific date was not given.

According to the union, negotiations at the subsidiary, which has not yet been subject to collective bargaining, are at an impasse. In the meantime, employers and the union were well on the way to reaching at least a partial agreement. However, VC criticized that the employers had "used stalling tactics right up to the end by pulling concessions off the table again and at the same time demanding new conditions for collective bargaining". However, secure framework conditions are needed for cockpit staff./als/DP/jha