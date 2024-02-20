FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi wants to end the wage dispute with Lufthansa ground staff this week if possible. "We have now proved twice that we can strike," Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. There was once again a high level of participation in the warning strikes, meaning that even more flights were canceled than in the first wave at the beginning of February. "It would therefore be wise to come to a conclusion now."

From the union's point of view, the round of negotiations scheduled for Wednesday at the Lufthansa administration in Frankfurt could well be extended to Thursday if a deal is within reach. The mere fact that a further date in March had been reserved did not mean that the union did not want to reach an agreement now.

The trade unionist again demanded a higher offer from the company. In comparison to the pilots, the salary increases offered so far for ground staff were clearly too low. The comparison made by Lufthansa Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Niggemann that the offer corresponds to the agreement in the public sector does not hold water. "We don't have tight budgets at Lufthansa. And unlike in the public sector, employees still have a lot of catching up to do from the coronavirus era."

Verdi is demanding 12.5 percent more pay for the more than 20,000 employees as well as an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros for a period of one year. Lufthansa recently offered the bonus and around 10 percent more pay for a term of 25 months. The first salary step is to take place in December 2024./ceb/DP/jha