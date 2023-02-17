Verdi brings German air traffic to a standstill in many areas

(NeU. More details)

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Whistles from whistles resound through Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport instead of the usual loudspeaker announcements. Only a very few passengers made their way to Germany's largest airport this Friday, but all the more employees were protesting resolutely and loudly for higher salaries and better equipment. The day-long warning strike by the Verdi trade union at seven German airports is having an impact. It could be a first foretaste of further industrial action and disruptions to air traffic later in the year.

Twelve emergency flights instead of the planned 1005 flight movements, is the daily balance in Frankfurt. Munich, Hanover, Stuttgart, Bremen, Hamburg and Dortmund also saw hardly any flights. Even at airports that are not on strike, such as Berlin, there are some restrictions as a result of the warning strikes. Despite the start of the vacations in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, there is no chaos there either.

According to estimates of the airport association ADV, just under 300,000 passengers are affected by a good 2340 flight cancellations. "We have a very quiet day in the airspace," a spokesman for German air traffic control described the situation. For Saturday, DFS expects a slightly increased volume, because in particular the approaches from the U.S. have been postponed to Saturday.

The warning strike is over on Saturday, but the collective bargaining conflict in the public sector is by no means resolved. Verdi head Frank Werneke threatens before the next round of negotiations in the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung": "The next strikes have another dimension." Should the employers present a really good offer next week, however, an agreement could be reached quickly. Otherwise, he said, the current warning strikes are just a foretaste.

Labor is still in short supply at airports. If the conditions do not improve, a check-in chaos like last year is hardly avoidable, warns Verdi Vice President Christine Behle. In front of around 3,000 protesters in Frankfurt, union secretary Christoph Niemitz had some catchy phrases ready: "Inflation is eating into employees' wallets. Employers can't find any more staff and yet they don't take a step towards us. How can anyone be so stupid!"

Lufthansa has already trimmed its 2023 summer flight schedule with staff in mind. "Currently, staff shortages have not yet been fully overcome in the industry throughout Europe," says a spokesperson in Frankfurt. It was therefore better to take flights out of the program now than to have to cancel them at short notice, as was the case last year. Passengers could plan better that way. In 2022, when the Corona pandemic was subsiding, the surge in demand had pushed the industry to its limits. The consequences were delays and cancellations as well as long waiting times, for example, at baggage claim and security checkpoints.

In the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector, Verdi and the civil servants' association DBB are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more for the approximately 2.5 million employees of the federal and local governments. The employers have not yet made an offer. In addition to the public service, the warning strikes at the airport were also about local collective bargaining for ground handling services and a nationwide round on the collective agreement for 25,000 employees in aviation security.

Lufthansa wants to put the Verdi warning strike behind it as quickly as possible. "We will immediately start regular operations again on Saturday," a spokesman said. On Friday, Germany's largest airline had to cancel around 1,300 flights - having just overcome an IT disruption caused by an excavator at a rail construction site on Wednesday. The railroads, of all companies, profited on Friday and also brought quite a few short-haul passengers to their destinations on packed trains.

The airport association ADV spoke of an "unprecedented escalation" in view of the extent of the strike. There is also sharp criticism of the union from small and medium-sized businesses. "It is unacceptable that Verdi is living out its collective bargaining demands on the backs of the entire German economy," said the head of the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Markus Jerger.

Verdi had stated that aid flights to the Turkish-Syrian earthquake region via emergency services would be exempt from the strike. In addition, relief supplies could be flown out via Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, which is not on strike. However, the Barig association, which represents the interests of foreign airlines in Germany, stressed that disruptions such as those caused by this strike could not always be compensated for. Humanitarian aid deliveries are highly sensitive logistics chains, it said.

Nevertheless, a new air bridge from Germany to the Turkish earthquake zones was established on Friday. Two Lufthansa cargo planes took off from Frankfurt with aid supplies to Antalya. Starting Monday, the German-Turkish airline SunExpress will fly to Antalya every Monday and Tuesday with a passenger plane converted for freight-only transport. Starting Monday, aid packages for the earthquake victims can be dropped off free of charge at the approximately 7500 DPD parcel stores.

The airport made an exception to the suspended flight operations for guests at the Munich Security Conference. "All private flights registered for the MSC will be accepted and handled," an airport spokesman said. The Munich Security Conference is considered one of the most important meetings of politicians and experts on security policy worldwide. A total of 40 heads of state and government and nearly 100 ministers are expected to attend.