BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi has called on Lufthansa ground staff to go on another warning strike on Tuesday. The strike at Lufthansa locations in Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Koln-Bonn and Stuttgart will begin at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday and end at 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Verdi announced in Berlin on Sunday. As all ground staff, from maintenance to passenger and aircraft handling, are being called out on warning strike, Verdi expects major flight cancellations and delays. According to the information provided, different times will apply for non-passenger-related areas such as freight and technical services.

According to the union, the background to this is the Group-wide collective pay negotiations for around 25,000 employees on the ground - including at Deutsche Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services, Lufthansa Engineering and Operational Services and other Group companies.

No agreement was reached in the third round of negotiations on February 12, 2024. The employers' offer from the previous round of negotiations was rejected by the vast majority of employees. The new offer criticizes the further extension of zero months from eight to eleven zero months, the significantly lower increases for ground employees compared to other occupational groups in the Group, the length of the term and completely unanswered issues. The Group has also not yet been prepared to give employees back some of their income foregone during the coronavirus pandemic in times of record profits./sl/DP/he