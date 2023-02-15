Advanced search
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43:15 2023-02-14 am EST
9.638 EUR   +1.27%
12:01aVerdi extends warning strikes to airports on Friday
DP
02/14Verdi to strike airports on Friday
DP
02/14Factbox-Air India's fleet versus major Indian and international carriers
RE
Verdi extends warning strikes to airports on Friday

02/15/2023 | 12:01am EST
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi is extending the wage dispute in the public sector to several airports. This Friday, the airports in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen are to be paralyzed for the whole day, as the union announced in the night to Wednesday. Employees of the operating companies are often paid according to the collective agreements of local authorities. Passengers must be prepared for delays and flight cancellations.

With the warning strikes now continuing, the employees want to lend weight to their demands in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute in the public sector of the federal government and local authorities. Until the second round of collective bargaining on February 22 and 23, further warning strikes have been announced in Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia, among other places.

In the current collective bargaining negotiations, Verdi and the civil servants' association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more for the approximately 2.5 million employees in the public sector of the federal and municipal governments. The new collective agreement is to run for twelve months. The employers have so far rejected the demands.

In January, Verdi had already gone on strike at the airports in Berlin and Düsseldorf in two other collective bargaining disputes. In the North Rhine-Westphalia capital, the dispute was over a new agreement at ground handler Aviapartner; in Berlin, employees of the operating company, ground handling services and aviation security controllers went on strike. In Berlin, an agreement was reached after the warning strike.

Air traffic is extremely susceptible to strikes because of the fragmented service providers, as many small, security-related groups are powerful enough to strike to paralyze operations. Basically, all it takes is a strike by the airport fire department to shut down the entire operation.

In the past, for example, the forces at passenger control, pilots, technicians, flight attendants, apron controllers or ground staff have gone on strike. In some cases, they are represented by divisional unions. Verdi has access to the flight infrastructure, among other things, via the public sector collective agreement in dispute here, under which many airport company employees are paid.

The last major warning strike with similar consequences took place several years ago: In April 2018, hundreds of flights had to be canceled across Germany because collective bargaining for local and federal government employees was not making progress. As a result, tens of thousands of employees in eight German states laid down their work in a warning strike. In addition to airports, local public transport, daycare centers, clinics, administrations and indoor swimming pools were also affected in many places./ceb/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT AG -1.00% 51.24 Delayed Quote.34.66%
LUFTHANSA 1.27% 9.638 Delayed Quote.24.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 33 063 M 35 487 M 35 487 M
Net income 2022 920 M 987 M 987 M
Net Debt 2022 6 862 M 7 366 M 7 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 522 M 12 367 M 12 367 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA24.12%12 193
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.79%28 374
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.99%24 632
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.58%22 606
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.51%18 263
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.95%18 170