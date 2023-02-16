Advanced search
  5. Lufthansa
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
Verdi plans to paralyze air traffic with warning strike

02/16/2023 | 11:50pm EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi plans to paralyze large parts of German air traffic this Friday with a warning strike. Employees of the public service, ground services and aviation security at seven airports across the country are called.

The actions will begin at Hamburg and Hanover airports, where strikes will start as early as 10 p.m. on Thursday evening. In the morning hours, operations will also be suspended at Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Bremen and Dortmund. The seven locations account for almost two-thirds of German passenger traffic.

According to Verdi, emergency agreements are in place for military and medical operations. Aid deliveries to Turkey and special flights to the Munich security conference are also to be made possible, according to Verdi.

According to estimates of the airport association ADV, almost 300,000 passengers are affected by 2340 threatened flight cancellations. Lufthansa alone had to cancel around 1,300 connections after overcoming Wednesday's IT outage caused by a construction site excavator.

With the strike not only at the airports, the employees want to emphasize their demands in the collective bargaining dispute of the public service of the federal government and local authorities. In addition to the public service, there are also local negotiations for ground handling services and a nationwide round of collective bargaining for aviation security. Joint rallies are planned./ceb/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
