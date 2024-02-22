FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - There are no signs of a quick solution to the wage dispute for Lufthansa ground staff. The new offer from Lufthansa has not improved the situation, said Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky on Thursday after two days of collective bargaining in Frankfurt. "These are just a few steps and not a major step forward."

So far, Verdi has held two warning strikes lasting more than a whole day in the dispute, each of which resulted in several hundred flights being canceled. As after the previous rounds of negotiations, the new offer will now be evaluated together with the workforce and further steps discussed, said the Verdi negotiator. This could take a few days. "We are ready for further strikes if you are," it said in a circular to members.

Following the latest wave of warning strikes by ground staff, Lufthansa has presented a new offer. "We have once again taken a big step towards Verdi and presented a new, improved offer," said Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer, according to a statement. In detail, the first of two planned table increases of 4 percent would be brought forward from December 2024 to March this year. In addition, the inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros is now to be paid out more quickly.

Verdi representative Reschinsky was also disappointed with the absolute level of the proposed wage increases. With a duration of more than twice as long, not even the level of the original demand would be achieved. "This means that the offer does not even meet half of our demand."

According to the Lufthansa offer, salaries are to be 10 percent higher with a term increased by 3 to 28 months. Verdi had demanded 12.5 percent more money and the inflation compensation bonus for the more than 20,000 employees for a term of 12 months.

In Berlin, the parallel talks between Verdi and the aviation security companies continued as planned on Thursday. The issue here is the salaries and working conditions of around 25,000 employees who check passengers and baggage at airports./ceb/DP/nas