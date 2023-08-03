(The following was changed in the second sentence of the second paragraph: ..., which was below expectations and not ..., which was and expectations...)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Lufthansa shares slid to their lowest level since early January in Xetra trading on Thursday. They last lost 5.7 percent to 8.32 euros. The downward trend, which has been ongoing since March, is thus consolidating.

Market participants increasingly focused on the negative aspects of the quarterly figures presented. One trader said the lower-than-expected free cash flow overshadowed the positive surprise in adjusted operating profit.

Analyst Harry Gowers of U.S. bank JPMorgan pointed to the deteriorating cost situation as a drag on the share price./ajx/zb

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------