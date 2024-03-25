FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Arbitration will begin on Monday in the wage dispute between Lufthansa ground staff. Thuringia's Minister President Bodo Ramelow and the former head of the Federal Employment Agency, Frank-Jürgen Weise, are to help resolve the conflict as arbitrators. During the arbitration, which is to end on Maundy Thursday at the latest, the obligation to maintain peace applies. Strikes and other industrial action are excluded during this time.

Verdi is demanding 12.5 percent more pay for the approximately 25,000 Lufthansa ground services employees for a one-year term, while the company has offered 10 percent for a 28-month term. Recently, hundreds of Lufthansa flights were canceled due to a warning strike organized by Verdi in this area.

If no compromise is found in the arbitration, Verdi is threatening an indefinite strike. The ballot for this has already begun./mar/DP/nas