FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Following the agreement for ground staff, collective bargaining for cabin crew at Lufthansa is entering the next round. The Independent Flight Attendants Organization (Ufo) union had refrained from another strike over Easter. It is demanding 15 percent more pay for the approximately 18,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa as well as for their 1,000 colleagues at the regional subsidiary Cityline for a contract term of 18 months. The union also wants an inflation adjustment bonus of 3,000 euros and higher bonuses.

According to the union, negotiations will take place this Thursday at a secret location only for the staff of the parent company Lufthansa. The talks for Cityline are to continue separately in the middle of the month. The company did not want to confirm the talks. Ufo last brought flight operations to a standstill with a strike on March 12./ceb/DP/he