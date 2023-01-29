Warning strike at Düsseldorf Airport ends

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - At Düsseldorf Airport, the warning strike in the check-in department has ended. Around 0:30 in the night, the one-day strike ended, which had caused the cancellation of about 110 takeoffs and landings on Friday, as confirmed by an airport spokesman on Saturday morning. In the meantime, flight operations at the airport are running again regularly and without restrictions.

Due to the strike of baggage and aircraft handling employees, more than a third of the planned 290 connections were canceled on Friday. In addition, there were delays.

The trade union Verdi had called on the approximately 700 employees of the baggage and aircraft handler Aviapartner to take part in the work stoppage. The participation rate in the warning strike had been around 90 percent on Friday morning, according to Verdi. According to a spokesman, Aviapartner has a market share of about 75 percent at Düsseldorf Airport.

The reason for the strike was the reallocation of handling tasks at Düsseldorf Airport, in which Aviapartner did not win. According to Verdi, 700 jobs are at risk as a result. Aviapartner is now refusing a social plan with severance payments for the employees threatened with job losses.

However, the airport contradicted this statement in a press release. It said that positive results were emerging in the airport's negotiations with the ground handling service providers. "Both on the subject of the takeover and on concrete takeover conditions for employees already working at the airport, the partners involved are on the home straight."/jjk/DP/stw