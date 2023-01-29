Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:06 2023-01-27 am EST
9.755 EUR   +0.29%
08:37aWarning strike at Düsseldorf Airport ends
DP
01/27German Stocks Close Big Week for Earnings, Data in the Green
MT
01/27Lufthansa, Italy to Start Formal Talks on ITA Airways Stake Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warning strike at Düsseldorf Airport ends

01/29/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - At Düsseldorf Airport, the warning strike in the check-in department has ended. Around 0:30 in the night, the one-day strike ended, which had caused the cancellation of about 110 takeoffs and landings on Friday, as confirmed by an airport spokesman on Saturday morning. In the meantime, flight operations at the airport are running again regularly and without restrictions.

Due to the strike of baggage and aircraft handling employees, more than a third of the planned 290 connections were canceled on Friday. In addition, there were delays.

The trade union Verdi had called on the approximately 700 employees of the baggage and aircraft handler Aviapartner to take part in the work stoppage. The participation rate in the warning strike had been around 90 percent on Friday morning, according to Verdi. According to a spokesman, Aviapartner has a market share of about 75 percent at Düsseldorf Airport.

The reason for the strike was the reallocation of handling tasks at Düsseldorf Airport, in which Aviapartner did not win. According to Verdi, 700 jobs are at risk as a result. Aviapartner is now refusing a social plan with severance payments for the employees threatened with job losses.

However, the airport contradicted this statement in a press release. It said that positive results were emerging in the airport's negotiations with the ground handling service providers. "Both on the subject of the takeover and on concrete takeover conditions for employees already working at the airport, the partners involved are on the home straight."/jjk/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about LUFTHANSA
08:37aWarning strike at Düsseldorf Airport ends
DP
01/27German Stocks Close Big Week for Earnings, Data in the Green
MT
01/27Lufthansa, Italy to Start Formal Talks on ITA Airways Stake Sale
MT
01/27Italy, Lufthansa sign letter of intent over ITA minority stake sale
RE
01/27Lufthansa and Rome sign letter of intent for Ita entry
DP
01/27LUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/27Lufthansa reviews company headquarters in Cologne
DP
01/27Warning strike at Düsseldorf Airport - half of flights canceled
DP
01/26Munich Airport and Lufthansa expand their partnership
AQ
01/26BER spokesman: Operations restarted after warning strike
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 930 M 35 747 M 35 747 M
Net income 2022 877 M 952 M 952 M
Net Debt 2022 6 869 M 7 456 M 7 456 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 662 M 12 660 M 12 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,76 €
Average target price 8,61 €
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA25.63%12 660
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 379
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.17.86%24 788
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%22 779
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC27.11%19 184
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.68%18 840