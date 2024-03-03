FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff caused disruptions at the Group's cargo subsidiary on Saturday. 2,500 employees were affected, 2,200 of them in Frankfurt, said Marvin Reschinsky, chief negotiator for the Verdi union. The background to this is the wage dispute with the company.

According to Verdi, employees who control the loading of aircraft at Lufthansa Cargo or are responsible for handling freight went on strike. The action lasted from the morning until late in the evening.

While Verdi spoke of a participation rate of 90 percent, the company put the figure for Frankfurt at around 50 percent. There were fewer in Munich, said a spokeswoman. Passengers were not affected. According to the spokeswoman, there were, for example, stops in the acceptance of special freight due to the warning strike. This affected animals, for example. They are now trying to clear the backlog as quickly as possible.

Lufthansa Cargo has a fleet of pure freighters, mainly with the Boeing 777 wide-body jet, but it also transports goods in the belly of passenger planes. Numerous cargo flights had already been canceled in the previous days due to the strike. Flights were also canceled again on Saturday.

Lufthansa was outraged by the warning strike and particularly criticized Verdi's preconditions for returning to the negotiating table. The company therefore questioned the wage negotiations as a whole. So far, the next round is scheduled for March 13 and 14. Verdi is only prepared to hold talks earlier if an increased offer is made.

Last week, there was already a warning strike by Lufthansa Technik staff from Wednesday to Friday. Lufthansa Technik is also responsible for the repair and overhaul of aircraft, parts and engines for other companies. However, the airline, which was not on strike, carries out daily maintenance itself. Passengers were also not affected by this strike.