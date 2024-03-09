FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Airline passengers can breathe a sigh of relief: Lufthansa ground staff ended their warning strike on Saturday with the start of their shift at 7.10 a.m., according to a company spokesperson. The union had called on the approximately 25,000 employees to stop work since Wednesday evening.

The departure boards at the Lufthansa hubs in Frankfurt and Munich still contained some flight cancellations on Saturday morning. The company spokesman said that operations would be gradually resumed over the course of the day. Due to the effects of the strike, there may still be some delays and flight cancellations during the course of the day. Passengers are asked to regularly check the status of their planned flight via the website or app.

Around 1000 flights were canceled on both Thursday and Friday, and only 10 to 20 percent of the originally planned flights were able to take place. The additional warning strike by aviation security staff in Hamburg and Frankfurt had already ended on Thursday. As a result, no passengers were able to board flights at these two airports.

Verdi is demanding a salary increase of 12.5 percent for ground staff over a period of twelve months in addition to an inflation adjustment bonus of 3,000 euros. The next round of negotiations is scheduled to begin next Wednesday./ceb/DP/mis