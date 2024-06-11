MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - A warning strike at a service provider at Munich Airport could lead to delays and occasional flight cancellations on Tuesday. The trade union Verdi called on around 175 EFM employees to stop work from 08:00 to 11:00. The background to the strike is what the union sees as a deadlock in wage negotiations. Among other things, the aim is to bring the joint venture between the airport and Lufthansa into collective bargaining. EFM is responsible, among other things, for towing and returning aircraft from their parking positions and - in colder temperatures - de-icing them./ruc/DP/mis