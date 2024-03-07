FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A two-day warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff will lead to numerous flight cancellations on Thursday and Friday. The trade union Verdi has called for the strike. It will begin at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday and is scheduled to end at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Employees in Lufthansa's technical, logistics and training departments had already planned to strike on Wednesday evening - without any consequences for passengers.

At the airports in Frankfurt and Hamburg, the air security controllers also wanted to go on warning strike. This means that passengers will not be able to fly from these two airports on Thursday - unless they only change planes there.

At Lufthansa alone, around 1000 flights will be canceled per strike day. The flight program on Thursday and Friday is expected to comprise around 10 to 20 percent of the originally planned volume.

With the fifth warning strike in this wage dispute, Verdi wants to force greater concessions from management for around 25,000 ground staff. The negotiations with the private aviation security companies also involve around 25,000 people./brd/DP/jha