FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - More than 100,000 passengers will have to prepare for flight cancellations and delays this Wednesday. Due to a warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff, the airline has canceled 80 to 90 percent of its planned 1,000 flights as a precautionary measure. The trade union Verdi has called for a strike at the Lufthansa hubs in Frankfurt am Main and Munich as well as at Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Berlin airports in the wage dispute over better pay for employees of several airline companies. The industrial action is due to begin at 4.00 a.m. on Wednesday and last until 7.10 a.m. on Thursday. A strike rally has been announced for 9.00 a.m. in Frankfurt /fie/DP/jha