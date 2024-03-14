COLOGNE/BONN (dpa-AFX) - A warning strike by security staff has largely paralyzed flight operations at Koln/Bonn Airport. As can be seen on the airport's website on Thursday morning, the vast majority of departures scheduled for Thursday have been canceled or rerouted. A large number of arrivals were also canceled. The airport had appealed to passengers in advance to obtain information from airlines and tour operators in good time. The warning strike is expected to last the whole day. The security checks at the cargo area were also on strike, but this work stoppage was only added at short notice without prior notice.

Work stoppages in Koln/Bonn are to end at midnight on Thursday for the time being, but will continue at other NRW airports: warning strikes are planned at Weeze and Dortmund airports on Friday.

The collective bargaining in aviation security is about the working conditions of employees of private security service providers. They check passengers, staff and baggage at the entrances to the security area. Five rounds of negotiations have so far failed to produce a result in the wage dispute. The trade union Verdi is demanding an hourly wage increase of 2.80 euros for a collective agreement period of twelve months with faster overtime bonuses from the first hour of overtime. The employers from the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) have, according to their own information, offered 2.70 euros in three stages for a term of 24 months./wdw/DP/zb