Warning strike on Monday largely slows down public transport

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The way to work will be difficult for many commuters on Monday: regional trains and suburban trains will be at a standstill, as will many buses, streetcars and subway trains. Also in long-distance rail traffic and at most German airports will hardly go.

This is due to joint warning strikes by the Verdi trade union and the German Rail and Transport Union (EVG), which are seeking to secure higher wages. In connection with their respective wage disputes, they are calling for work stoppages in the rail sector, at airports, on rivers and in municipal ports, as well as in local public transport in seven German states.

At Munich Airport, regular flight operations were already suspended on Sunday. Verdi has called for warning strikes there in baggage handling and security services until Monday. Around 40 flights had to be canceled on Saturday evening due to a computer glitch. In Frankfurt, Germany's largest airport ahead of Munich, Lufthansa struggled with technical glitches in handling on Sunday. There were delays and cancellations in undisclosed numbers.

Warning strikes on a scale like Monday have never been seen before. The two unions are thus increasing the pressure on the employers' side. Verdi and the civil servants' association DBB will meet with representatives of the federal and local governments on Monday for the third round of negotiations for around 2.5 million public sector employees. Both sides are still far apart in their ideas, but an agreement in the following days is not ruled out.

The EVG concluded its first round of negotiations with Deutsche Bahn and 50 other rail companies last Thursday. The focus was particularly on Deutsche Bahn. The union rejected an initial offer from the federally owned group. The second round of negotiations will begin next week. However, EVG does not intend to continue negotiations with Deutsche Bahn until the end of April.

Before that, the union will demonstrate its mobilization potential in the rail sector this Monday. 230,000 employees have been called up for a warning strike. Deutsche Bahn has announced that it will suspend all long-distance services nationwide. Regional and suburban trains will also be cancelled for the most part.

The 24-hour warning strikes will also affect almost all German airports on Monday, but not the capital's airport BER. Shipping traffic on waterways and ports will also be severely restricted.

Crowded roads are also expected because Verdi is organizing strikes on local public transport in seven German states, with many people likely to switch to cars. The states affected are Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and large parts of Bavaria. In ten federal states, the truck driving ban was relaxed or lifted on Sunday. This meant that some transports could be brought forward by a day.

At the Port of Hamburg, the pilot relocators postponed the start of their warning strike by twelve hours to 6:00 a.m. on Monday. Pilot relocators are responsible for bringing the pilots to the ships and picking them up again. Large ships are not allowed to sail the Elbe without pilots.

The tone between the EVG and the railroads has clearly intensified after the warning strike announcement last Thursday. Personnel director Martin Seiler called the actions "completely excessive, unnecessary and disproportionate." In a letter, Deutsche Bahn called on the EVG to quickly return to the negotiating table.

The chief negotiator for the municipalities, Karin Welge, accused the unions of exaggerating excessively with the warning strikes. "The right to strike is being exhausted in an inflationary manner," the president of the Association of Municipal Employers' Associations (VKA) told dpa in Berlin. In the third round, a result should be achieved, she said. The escalation of the unions therefore makes her "a bit angry," Welge said.

According to a Yougov survey, a majority of people in Germany are sympathetic to the day-long warning strike. Around 55 percent of those surveyed consider the joint strike by Verdi and EVG to be "rather" or "completely" justified. 38 percent find the action "rather not" or "not at all" justified, eight percent did not give an indication. The German Press Agency had commissioned the survey.