Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:53:13 2023-03-27 am EDT
9.522 EUR   +1.65%
09:22aWarning strike paralyzes airports - 'Almost a bit spooky'.
DP
09:22aEU Commission: Italy's 400 million loan to Alitalia illegal
DP
08:09aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warning strike paralyzes airports - 'Almost a bit spooky'.

03/27/2023 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The nationwide warning strike largely paralyzed operations at major German airports on Monday. As announced, there were no regular passenger services at Frankfurt's largest airport. "The situation is calm," said a spokesman for operator Fraport. About 1170 takeoffs and landings with a total of about 160,000 passengers had originally been planned there. Fraport asked all passengers to contact their airline and refrain from traveling to the airport. Transfer traffic was also affected by the warning strike.

Munich Airport was also paralyzed. "There are no passengers en route," said a spokeswoman for the airport's traffic management. All 785 scheduled flights were canceled today. "Nothing is taking off or landing. It's almost a little spooky." Only one air ambulance arrived in Munich this morning, she said.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, air traffic at the two largest airports in Düsseldorf and Cologne-Bonn was severely hampered by the warning strike. "Everything is shut down here," said Verdi union secretary Frank Michael Munkler about Cologne/Bonn Airport. The airport had announced that at least three-quarters of the planned 175 takeoffs and landings would be canceled. Further flight cancellations or detour were possible, he added. At Düsseldorf Airport, 330 takeoffs and landings were planned for Monday. Of these, 69 flight movements were expected to take place throughout the day, a spokesman said. Some flights had been diverted or postponed until Tuesday.

Regular flight operations at Stuttgart Airport were paralyzed on Monday for the third time within a few weeks. All 170 scheduled arrivals and departures were to be canceled. In Hamburg, all takeoffs and more than half of all landings were canceled Monday morning. Originally, 147 takeoffs and 152 landings were planned. For Hanover, a greatly reduced flight schedule was available online. No planes were scheduled to take off from Bremen. The capital's BER airport was not included in the warning strike, but all domestic flights were canceled, as were those at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden.

The Verdi union has called strikes at almost all German commercial airports. The airport association ADV last estimated that around 380,000 business and private travelers would be unable to take their flights./als/löb/rs/vd/ato/aro/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.78% 1.552 Real-time Quote.25.10%
FRAPORT AG 1.66% 42.93 Delayed Quote.10.99%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.51% 137.543 Delayed Quote.9.42%
LUFTHANSA 1.59% 9.516 Delayed Quote.20.63%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 0.10% 1042 Delayed Quote.4.90%
All news about LUFTHANSA
09:22aWarning strike paralyzes airports - 'Almost a bit spooky'.
DP
09:22aEU Commission: Italy's 400 million loan to Alitalia illegal
DP
08:09aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare
RE
06:24aNo traffic collapse due to nationwide major strike
DP
05:47aBGH: Cancellation insurance must also reimburse bonus miles
DP
03:59aLufthansa Advises Against Airport Travel Amid Planned Strikes
MT
03/26Flight cancellations at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden due to warning strikes
DP
03/26Warning strike on Monday largely slows down public transport
DP
03/26Older passengers more in focus: Airports must adapt
DP
03/26Technical fault at Lufthansa - cancellations and delays
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 793 M 40 655 M 40 655 M
Net income 2023 1 379 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net Debt 2023 5 831 M 6 272 M 6 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 11 198 M 12 046 M 12 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,37 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA20.63%12 046
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 496
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%21 432
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.86%20 159
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.48%17 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15.64%17 296
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer