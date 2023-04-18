Warning strikes again at airports and German railroads

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Travelers in Germany must again prepare for considerable obstructions and numerous cancellations in air and rail traffic in the next few days. At Deutsche Bahn and other rail companies, further warning strikes are planned in the next few days, as was announced from union circles on Tuesday. In media reports, there was talk of a walkout this Friday. For this Thursday and Friday, the union Verdi has also called for all-day warning strikes in the security area at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn. Verdi warned that longer waiting times and even flight cancellations were to be expected. The aviation industry criticized the renewed strike.

It was only at the end of March that train, bus and airplane traffic in Germany came to a virtual standstill as a result of a major nationwide warning strike by the rail union EVG and Verdi. The 24-hour industrial action affected millions of commuters and travelers as well as freight traffic. Now, too, Verdi and the rail and transport union (EVG) want to increase the pressure in their collective bargaining.

The EVG wants to announce this Wednesday how it will proceed in the wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn and around 50 other companies. More pressure must be exerted in the short term on those employers "who still think they can ignore the demands of the employees," it said.

The EVG is demanding at least 650 euros more per month for a term of one year, or twelve percent more for upper incomes. Currently, the union is negotiating in the second round gradually with the approximately 50 railroad companies. On Wednesday, the union will meet with the company Transdev. The next meeting with Deutsche Bahn is scheduled for next week. At the group, the collective bargaining affects a good 180,000 of the approximately 230,000 employees.

Deutsche Bahn recently expressed its willingness to adopt the mediator's proposal for the public sector negotiations as a basis for its own talks. This initially provides for tax- and duty-free special payments of 3,000 euros in several stages. From March 2024, there would then be a base amount of 200 euros and a subsequent wage increase of 5.5 percent. If no increase of 340 euros is achieved in the process, the increase amount in question is to be set at this sum.

Passengers at Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn airports will also have to prepare for noticeable disruptions and flight cancellations over the next few days. There, Verdi has called for all-day warning strikes on Thursday and Friday for employees in the aviation security area, passenger control, personnel and goods control and service areas of the three airports. Hamburg Airport announced that all departures would be canceled on Thursday and Friday because of the warning strike.

The background to these warning strikes is the negotiations between Verdi and the German Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) about time bonuses for night, Saturday, Sunday and holiday work, as well as a better collective agreement on overtime pay for security and service staff at commercial airports. A written offer from the BDLS was insufficient and not capable of agreement, the union stressed. Negotiations are to continue on April 27 and 28.

The German Air Transport Association (BDL) criticized that the ongoing succession of strikes at various airports in Germany no longer had anything to do with warning strikes. "With the renewed strikes, the unions are making intensive preparations for summer travel more difficult," said BDL chief executive Matthias von Randow. "Those who suffer are the travelers and also our companies, which are now once again committed to smooth flight operations after the pandemic-related travel restrictions," von Randow continued.

According to the BDL, in the first three months of this year alone, strikes took place at an airport on about one in eleven days. Due to the large-scale strike on March 26 and 27, 2023, around 3500 flights would have had to be canceled on these two days. This means that the number of canceled flights due to strikes this year already significantly exceeds the number of canceled flights in the entire year 2019. At that time, there were 3300 flights in the entire year that could not take place due to strikes, according to the BDL.