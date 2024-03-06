(new: Wissing)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The head of the train drivers' union GDL, Claus Weselsky, has caused a lack of understanding with his misrepresentation of the interim status of the rail collective bargaining negotiations. The President of the Federal Association of Local Rail Transport, Thomas Prechtl, expressed understanding on Wednesday that misinterpretations can occur after numerous rounds. He also acknowledged that Weselsky had admitted what he described as a "mistake in thinking". However, it should not happen "that millions of passengers will not be able to get to work again from Thursday because of such a mistake in thinking, because there are no trains running due to the strike". According to Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing, the conflict is becoming increasingly incomprehensible. According to ARD, the FDP politician criticized above all the attitude of the GDL, which is not interested in a solution.

The background to the criticism is Weselsky's description of a compromise proposal submitted by former Federal Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maizière and Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther (both CDU) as moderators in the week-long negotiations between the two bargaining parties. This provided for a reduction in weekly working hours in two stages to 36 hours by 2028 with full wage compensation. Deutsche Bahn accepted the proposal. However, the GDL rejected it. The talks therefore broke down last week and the union called the next strike.

Weselsky presented the mediators' proposal differently at a press conference on Monday: They had brought into play a reduction to just 37 hours with full pay compensation. A further half-hour reduction would only have been optional and would have entailed financial losses for the employees. In an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper on Tuesday, Weselsky admitted that he had made a "mental error" in this misrepresentation. However, this does not change his stance, he added.

"It is all the more incomprehensible to us that they insist on maximum demands, do not move a millimeter, stand up and leave the negotiations," said a railroad spokesperson in Berlin on Wednesday with regard to the GDL's rejection. "We were prepared to go beyond our own pain threshold and accept this proposal."

In the collective bargaining dispute, the GDL wants, among other things, a reduction in weekly working hours from 38 to 35 hours for shift workers with full pay compensation - in other words, a reduction of three hours instead of the two hours proposed by the moderators.

Wissing told ARD's main studio that those who make use of the right to strike must take responsibility and negotiate constructively. "This gives the impression that people are looking for reasons to strike instead of solutions to the collective bargaining conflict." Commenting on Weselsky's misrepresentations of the interim status of the negotiations, Wissing said: "I find it incomprehensible why Mr. Weselsky misunderstood the conciliation paper. Because the conciliation paper is not misleadingly worded. And I must demand that negotiations are conducted professionally and responsibly."

Weselsky canceled a planned appearance in front of GDL members in Wuppertal on Wednesday. Instead, his deputy, Mario Reiß, defended the union's demands. "It is wrong if someone out there says that we are not meeting the employer's demands," said Reiß. For example, the GDL negotiators were prepared to lower their pay demands from 555 euros more per month to 420 euros per month. The GDL had already reached agreements at this level with 28 other railroad companies. The 35-hour week is also anchored in these agreements.

However, these collective agreements are subject to the agreement at Deutsche Bahn. Should the GDL fail to push through the three-hour reduction in working hours there, the agreements already concluded with competitors will be adjusted again. Weselsky himself spoke of a junction at the beginning of the week.

Reiß told the German Press Agency in Wuppertal that the discussion about the chairman's false statements was not an issue for the GDL. Weselsky had referred to an earlier stage in the negotiations. "DB AG is working with tricks and then tried to use this compromise proposal to nullify Mr. Weselsky's statement."

In addition to the train drivers' union, the Verdi union has also called for warning strikes at Lufthansa this week. With renewed industrial action by several professional groups, Verdi is paralyzing important parts of German air traffic this Thursday. Passengers will have to prepare for hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

The President of the Ifo Institute, Clemens Fuest, warned on Wednesday against an abuse of power by the trade unions. "Of course we don't need this strike at all, because it makes the situation worse," Fuest told the television station "Welt TV". "The right to strike is important, but it must not be abused. In my opinion, it is actually being used problematically here."/maa/DP/jha